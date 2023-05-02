Fionn goes to great lengths with haircut for good cause

A SIXTH class student in Durrus has raised €5,300, and counting, for a charity that provides free real hair wigs to children and adults.

Fionn Wiseman was inspired by his late teacher to raise the money for Locks of Love for LauraLynn by having his hair cut and donated to The Little Princess Trust.

Fionn (12), who had been growing his hair since the beginning of the pandemic, said: ‘Last year, sadly, my teacher Ms Sandra Dukelow from Carrigboy NS Durrus passed away due to cancer, so I wanted to help people that are suffering from cancer and going through a difficult time in their life.’

On Friday last, in front of his school friends, teachers, family and friends, Fionn had his hair plaited and the plaits cut off and posted to The

Little Princess Trust, before hairstylist Jennifer O’Connor set about giving him a very different look for the

summer.

Fionn and his family are overwhelmed by the generosity of people and want to sincerely thank everyone who supported him in his fundraising efforts for LauraLynn.

‘Thanks to everyone who has donated. It really means a lot,’ added Fionn.

The appeal remains open until the end of April. Search Fionn Wiseman at idonate.ie