Finalists announced for Network Ireland West Cork’s awards

NETWORK Ireland West Cork has announced the finalists in their ‘Businesswoman of the Year’ awards.

Branch president Katherine O’Sullivan said the network was thrilled with the response to this year’s awards. ‘There has been a 50% increase in entrants on last year, which reflects the incredible entrepreneurship and achievements taking place across West Cork. This really is a phenomenal response and shows the incredible work taking place amongst both employee members and our self employed members.’

Of the 24 entrants, 15 are also finalists in the Power Within category, which is open to all members regardless of employment, who have used their Power Within to great impact. Southern Star managing director Sean Mahon will be part of the judging panel.

‘I’m delighted to be on the judging panel and it’s a privilege to assess so many quality entries across the different categories,’ he said. ‘West Cork really does have some great businesses and talent locally.’

He is joined by fellow judges, Vicki Crean, representing AIB – official partners of Network Ireland – along with West Cork native Peter Coppinger, chief executive of Teamwork.com, and Deirdre O’Shaughnessy, Irish Examiner news editor.

The winners will be announced at an event on June 24th, and branch winners will go forward to the National Network Ireland Awards on October 8th.

The finalists, and their categories, are: Emerging New Business – Catherine Clooney; Jeanne Sullivan Billeci; Michelle Ryan; Sara Devoy; Sharon Huggard; Tara Copplestone. Creative – Anna Groniecka; Claire Marie Barton; Kata O’Donovan; Maura O’Connell; Sophie Miall. Employee Shining Star – Louise Bunyan; Majella Galvin; Mary Cadogan; Yvonne Cahalane. Established Business – Maeve McCarthy; Nollaig Hurley; Sandra Maybury. Stem – Jacinta Collins; Olivia Norman; Ruta from Kokono. Solo Businesswoman (Regionals) – April Danann; Susan Collins Duggan. Employee Rising Star (Regionals) – Michelle Kingston.