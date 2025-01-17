Southern Star Ltd. logo
Final respects for Florrie O'Driscoll

January 17th, 2025 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Final respects for Florrie O'Driscoll Image
Florrie as grand marshall at the Bantry Goes Green festival, along with Eileen O’Shea from Bantry Development and Tourism.

FLORRIE O’Driscoll was the kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you could ever met.

We remember his infectious laugh, singing voice, and wise counsel.

He had a way of making the ordinary feel extra extraordinary and of finding joy in the simple things in life.

We will cherish the memories of a life well lived. 

We were honoured to have him as our grand marshall for our Bantry Goes Green Festival in 2024.

We know his spirit will live on in the countless lives he touched.

He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Rest in peace Florrie. 

By Eileen O’Shea

*****

