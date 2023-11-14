Final link completes 22km bypass

THE completion of the N22 Macroom to Baile Bhuirne 22km by pass, at cost of €280m, will vastly improve the quality of life for people living along those towns, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

He was speaking at the official opening of the last 6km section of the multi-million euro project on Monday, a project which began in January 2020.

However, Cork North West Fine Gael Michael Creed has urged this colleagues to being the process of building a new 24km stretch of road between Ballincollig and Macroom, linking this newly-opened completed bypass.

‘This road includes 25 significant junctions, many of which have seen serious and sometimes fatal accidents. Everyone living in the villages along this roadway is living a nightmare. The level of traffic outside their doors every day is unacceptably high,’ said Deputy Creed.

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said the opening of the final 6km of the bypass is a significant achievement. ‘It gives us safer roads and an opportunity to develop our locality significantly,' he said.