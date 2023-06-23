Film plan for former ‘plastics’ site

WEST Cork’s only film studio is understood to be in negotiations with the IDA to purchase a 10-acre site in Poundlick, Skibbereen which could be a ‘game changer’ for the film industry in the region.

The recently opened West Cork Film Studios, which operates from a portion of the O’Donnell Furniture on the Baltimore Road, is looking to purchase the site, which had been the subject of a planning permission for a plastics factory in 2019, but was eventually withdrawn by Daly Products Ltd.

Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan said this would be great news for West Cork.

‘The potential for a backlot, which is a really important part of the film industry, on that land is excellent and it would be a game-changer in terms of attracting bigger productions,’ he said.

He said it represented the potential for more job creation in the region.