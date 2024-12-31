Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Fibre broadband is extended in Kinsale

December 31st, 2024 11:45 AM

By Southern Star Team

Fibre broadband is extended in Kinsale Image

Share this article

UP to 2,000 premises in Kinsale will have access to fibre broadband by spring 2025, network operator Siro announced. 

The initial rollout areas include Butcher Row, Rath Beg, Rath More, Abbey-Lands, and Cappagh, with access for 531 premises. An additional 500 premises are planned for December, with another 910 set to go live by March 2025. 

Areas earmarked for future connection include Ballynacubby, Commoge, Dromderrig, Town Plots, Scilly, Ardbrack, Forthill, and Troopers Close.

Siro has passed close to 86,000 premises in the county, enabling connectivity in towns including Bandon, Carrigaline, Skibbereen, and Crosshaven.

Nationally, Siro aims to pass over 700,000 premises by 2026. Already, more than 600,000 homes and businesses are connected, as part of a €1bn investment in the fibre broadband network.

‘Our network ensures that Kinsale’s residents and businesses can thrive, whether it’s through seamless remote working, online learning, or growing their businesses,’ said Siro chief executive John Keaney.  

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended