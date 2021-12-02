FG councillor co-opted into vacant seat is local journalist

THE former deputy editor of The Carrigdhoun newspaper has been co-opted into Cork County Council, taking the seat of former Fine Gael councillor Liam O’Connor, who resigned his seat on Oct 31st.

Jack White from Myrtleville took up his seat at this week’s meeting of the local authority and, at 30, becomes one of the youngest councillors in the Council.

He will continue to work at the newspaper in Carrigaline, but not in an editorial capacity.

Cllr John Paul O’Shea, Fine Gael leader in the chamber, said three candidates had contested the seat in the Carrigaline Municipal District at a recent party convention and Cllr White was selected to take the vacant seat. He said Cllr White has worked closely with Deputy Simon Coveney’s office and has a keen interest in business, sport and the environment. Council chief executive Tim Lucey said he would get every support available as he takes up his new role.

Cllr White said it was a proud day for him.

Meanwhile, a co-option convention to fill the seat in Cork South West which is to be vacated by Cllr Katie Murphy on November 30th is not expected to take place until the new year at the earliest.

John Collins, FG constituency organiser for Cork South West, confirmed this and added that members would prefer a face-to-face convention if that is possible next year.

These resignations bring to six the number of young councillors who have given up their seats in recent years, citing the heavy workload and the 24/7 nature of the job, as reasons for quitting local politics.