Female pedestrian killed in Ballingeary car accident

GARDAÍ are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Dromanallig, Ballingeary this morning at around 1.10am.

A car collided with a number of pedestrians in the village. One female pedestrian (early 50s) was fatally injured in the collision. Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital. Two other female pedestrians (40s) were also taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The male driver of the car (early 40s) and his passengers were uninjured.

The Main Street in Ballingeary village remains closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.