Female entrepreneurs launch one-stop shop to kick-start career

A GROUP of self-employed female industry experts have combined their much sought after services across a range of areas to create a one-stop-shop for those in need of an executive reboot.

Called ‘Powerhouse Collective’ it offers services in photography, skincare, beauty, hair and make-up, personal styling, executive coaching and online personal branding through Linkedin to create a one-stop-shop for professionals from all industries who are in need of an executive reboot, offline and online. Five of the six involved are from West Cork and they are: Anna Healy, career coaching; Anna Groniecka, photographer; Shkurta Lisa Hasani, hair and makeup; Sharon Huggard, stylist and Sherna Malone, skincare expert.

The sixth member is North Cork’s Louise Bunyan, Founder of SmartFox.ie, LinkedIn and digital marketing consultant who said: ‘Last year we realised that we tend to work with the same type of person - typically a high level executive, who for some reason has come to a point in their career where they need to kick it up a gear. It could be that they want to become a speaker, do more conferences, are self-employed and want to raise their public profile or they are in the spotlight and need to refresh their image, online and offline. Quickly, we began to notice a pattern. Clients initially would either come to me for one to one online LinkedIn training or to Anna Healy for coaching or to Anna Groniecka, professional photographer for a new headshot, who then collaborates with hair and makeup expert Shkurta Lisa Hasani, stylist Sharon Huggard and skincare expert Sherna Malone. But before we knew it, we were regularly referring clients to each other on a monthly basis and getting great feedback on this mini-referral circle.’

Anna Healy, coach, said: ‘As self-employed business owners, it’s been so much fun bouncing ideas off each other and harnessing our energy. And above all else, we all have one big thing in common - we want to help people strive and thrive by working with them to create a new and more powerful presence. We do that individually through our own businesses, and now with ‘Powerhouse Collective,’ we are taking it to another level.’ The six members are based in Clonakilty, Innishannon and Fermoy, and met through Network Ireland Cork and West Cork events.