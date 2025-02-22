YOUR MENTAL HEALTH: Feeling fatigued? Simple ways to spice up life

WE all know that life’s routines can become, well, routine.

Events and interests that once seemed exciting can, with time, lose some of their sparkle.

This gradual fading of pleasure is due to something called hedonic adaptation: our tendency to get used to the good things in life until they seem less remarkable.

Research shows, however, that adding a dash of novelty to these familiar experiences can bring back some of the joy we initially felt.

For example, a 2019 psychological study had participants watch the same one-minute video three times in a row.

By the third viewing, most people had grown accustomed to it and enjoyed it less.

But here’s the twist: some participants watched the video with ‘hand goggles’ – that is, holding their hands around their eyes like binoculars.

The simple act of watching the video in a slightly silly, new way actually renewed their enjoyment.

Those with hand goggles enjoyed the video more than those who watched it normally.

Now, of course, hand goggles might be hard to incorporate into daily life, but this study illustrates something powerful: just a small tweak in perspective can help us enjoy familiar things in fresh ways.

A separate 2021 study found a more practical approach to adding novelty: they asked participants to treat a regular weekend like a holiday.

Instead of simply going through the motions of a typical Saturday and Sunday, they encouraged people to approach it with the mindset of a holiday – focusing on relaxation, enjoyment, and the little things they might overlook.

Those who embraced a holiday mindset reported feeling happier and more satisfied than those who had an ordinary weekend.

Becoming more present

So, how does this work? Basically, small, novel changes allow us to become more present in the moment. When we’re used to a routine, our minds tend to wander, and we might miss some of the details that make an experience enjoyable.

But by shaking things up, we become more engaged, paying attention to what’s in front of us as if we’re seeing it for the first time.

In the holiday weekend study, participants who adopted this mindset weren’t necessarily doing anything extravagant or out of the ordinary – they were just approaching their regular lives with fresh eyes.

Adding novelty to your daily life doesn’t have to be complicated.

For example, you can change the scenery of your life in small ways. That might be by taking a different route to work, trying a new café for your coffee, or switching up the spot where you relax at home. Even these minor adjustments can shift your focus and help you see your environment in a new light.

Another simple suggestion is to turn routine tasks into mini-adventures.

When shopping, you could challenge yourself to find one new ingredient or try something you’ve never cooked with before.

Or, if you’re tidying up, consider rearranging just one corner of your home to feel like a new space.

As already mentioned, you can bring a holiday mindset to your weekend.

If you’re spending the weekend close to home, try to act like you’re visiting as a tourist.

Look up a new activity.

Plan a special meal. Take a look at Google Maps and find a nearby hike you haven’t explored.

If you’re on a walk, imagine you’re seeing your surroundings from the eyes of a tourist.

The idea here isn’t to overhaul your life with constant changes – that would be exhausting.

Instead, aim to introduce small tweaks that bring out the uniqueness of your daily experiences.

Even when the novelty wears off, you can apply the concept to another area, finding fresh ways to appreciate what’s already around you.

Of course, novelty alone can’t solve every dip in happiness, and there’s value in stable routines.

But if you’re feeling that sense of ‘same old, same old’, consider trying out one of these ideas. It’s a low-stakes, high-reward way to reconnect with the joys you might be overlooking.