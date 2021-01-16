Feeding frenzy as dolphins galore make for Glandore

UP to 200 dolphins and a handful of fin and humpback whales enjoyed a feeding frenzy in Glandore harbour last weekend.

Nic Slocum of Whale Watch West Cork said he was parked near the harbour taking a call last Thursday when he spotted two, possibly three, fin whales in what were perfect conditions. ‘Then on Sunday I saw an adult and juvenile humpback, and throughout the weekend there were masses of dolphins, around 150 to 200,’ he said.

While not particularly unusual for this time of the year, Nic said that it was still quite exciting: ‘It’s a sight you certainly don’t see every day. To see such stunning big whale and dolphin activity underneath so many gannets, I couldn’t take my eyes off it.’ He said the dolphins and whales follow the feed: ‘Where the feed is, they will come.’

One local family got to see the dolphins up close and personal while out kayaking. Heather Mahmood and her children Zaiba (11), Ruá (9), Cassian (7) and Saorla (5) spent several hours kayaking on the water last Saturday and Sunday afternoon with a group of the dolphins. The experienced kayakers were joined by friends Oran, Oisin and Ted O’Donovan from Leap for what they called a ‘privileged’ experience.

Heather described the dolphins as ‘curious,’ as they swam right alongside them inside Eve Island. ‘It was so unusual. I think lots of children are feeling lonely right now and those 48 hours gave us a complete lift when we could forget about what was going on in the world.’