Fear of accidents at Cadogan’s Strand

A BLIND junction heading east out of Schull is deadly for pedestrians and cyclists, according to Cllr Caroline Cronin.

The Fine Gael councillor raised the issue as a notice of motion at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District requesting ‘a specific timeframe for the design and building of a footpath and cycle way.’

She asked that the junction at Cadogan’s Strand, and the junction of the R592 and L4414-0, be upgraded following numerous road traffic collisions in the area.

‘Everyone knows that this junction presents a high risk as it is the only pedestrian access route from the Coosheen area,’ she said.

Cllr Cronin said the blind junction is ‘particularly dangerous’ for pedestrians and cyclists making a right turn towards Coosheen.

She called on the Council to access funding under the Active Travel Scheme, and any other travel programmes that have not been spent out.

‘Tourists who don’t know the area are also at risk,’ she stated. ‘In fact, anyone walking the road is taking their lives in their hands.’

The county mayor, Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) supported her motion saying he had previously requested that this work be carried out.

‘It’s a very dangerous area,’ he added. ‘I don’t know how there hasn’t been a bad accident given that Cadogan’s Strand is such a very busy beach.’

The mayor said residents have asked for a footpath to be created ‘inside the ditch.’ Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) concurred saying that at the very least ‘calming signs should be put up to warn people of the danger at the corner.’

A Council engineer said the extension of the 50km limit is being considered. But her remark that ‘there is only a record of single vehicle having accidents there – no pedestrian accidents,’ that prompted Cllr Cronin to say that these motorists were taking evasive action to avoid pedestrians and cyclists.

‘It is not speed that is at issue,’ she said, ‘it is the blindness of the junction.’