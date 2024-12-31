Southern Star Ltd. logo
Father of Sophie Toscan du Plantier dies, aged 98

December 31st, 2024 11:19 AM

By Southern Star Team

Father of Sophie Toscan du Plantier dies, aged 98 Image
Sophie Toscan du Plantier's father has died in Paris, days after the 28th anniversary of her death in West Cork.

The elderly father of murdered French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier has died just days after the 28th anniversary of her murder near her holiday home in Toormore on the outskirts of Schull.

Georges Bouniol, who was 98, passed away in Paris after spending close to three decades seeking justice for the murder of his 39 year old daughter.  Mr Bouniol died in hospital with his family at his bedside.

For many years, Georges and his wife Marguerite travelled to West Cork at Christmas to attend an anniversary mass for Sophie with their son Bertrand and Sophie's son Pierre-Louis.

Sophie was murdered 28 years ago. The body of the French woman was found on December 23rd, 1996 on a laneway leading to her remote holiday home.

The self-confessed chief suspect in the case, Ian Bailey, died in 2024.

