Father-and-son team ready for the Tour de Munster challenge

A WEST Cork dairy farmer and his 16-year-old son are about to set off on a 640km cycle in aid of West Cork Down Syndrome.

Barry O’Donovan and his son Cathal have been training hard for the Tour de Munster which this year starts on August 6th.

Barry, whose youngest son Jack has Down Syndrome, said they were nervous but excited for the four-day, 640km cycle which covers six counties and finishes with a climb to the top of St Patrick’s Hill in Cork city.

Barry has also organised the Mizen Looper cycle since 2013 which raised €12,000 last year for West Cork Down Syndrome.

This takes place on Saturday August 29th.

To donate log on to West Cork Down Syndrome and see ‘I donate.com’