Fastnet film winners presented with prizes

‘Reincarnation’ directed by Gavin Fitzgerald won the €5,000 Best Irish Film award at the 13th Fastnet Film Festival.

The award was presented by festival patron Gerard Stembridge, who also presented Tom Berkeley and Ross White from the UK with the top awards for Best International Film and Best Drama.

The latest award – the ‘An Sophie Fontaine Human Rights in Documentary Film Award’ – was presented to The Martyrs of Khartoum, which was directed by Simon Murtagh and Mark Murphy.

Thousands of filmmakers from all over the world have been visiting Schull since the festival opened on Wednesday.

Gerard Stembridge, master of ceremonies at the festival awards once again announced the call for entries for the Fastnet Film Festival's Puttnam Award, which will allow €20,000 to fund production of one live-action drama. The premiere of the resultant film will be screened in Schull in May 2023. All in all a great end to very successful festival.

The awards presented on the night were:

BEST IRISH FILM

Cash Prize of €5,000

Category Panel: David Puttnam, Patsy Puttnam & Gerard Stembridge

Reincarnation Directed by Gavin Fitzgerald

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Cash Prize of €5,000 Category Panel: Lenny Abrahamson, John Kelleher & Carmel Winters

Roy Directed by Tom Berkeley & Ross White, UK Drama.

BEST IRISH LANGUAGE FILM

Cash Prize of €1,000 Category Judge: Jude Gilbert, Triona Leonar, Aileen Loughrey, Máírtín ó Méalóíd, Treasa Ni Chéadagáin, and Niamh Ní Dhrisceoil

Comhlint Chroi | Conflict of the Heart Directed by Fiona Ní Chiadhra

BEST IN CORK

Cash Prize of €1,000 – Sponsored by Cork County Council Category Panel: Hilary Durman, Sue Howes & Jeff Wright

Conversations with My Dead Father Directed by Maurice O’Carroll

AN-SOPHIE FONTAINE HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD IN DOCUMENTARY FILM

Cash Prize of €500 Category Panel: Students of London College of Communication, University of the Arts London

The Martyrs of Khartoum Directed by Simon Murtagh & Mark Murphy, Documentary Ireland

BEST STUDENT OF MEDIA & FILM STUDIES

Cash Prize of €1,000 Category Judge: Donal Beecher

Best Foot Forward Directed by Seán Hart, Ireland.

BEST YOUNG FILMMAKER (U19)

Cash Prize of €500 Category Judge: The Jeffery Family

Asset of Teeth Directed by Róisín Leavy-Sahin, Ireland.

BEST DRAMA

Cash Prize of €500 Category Panel: Maureen Hughes and Clare Carey

Roy Directed by Tom Berkeley & Ross White UK, Drama.

BEST COMEDY

Cash Prize of €500 Category Judge: Mike Ahern

Rough Directed by Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson, Ireland.

THE TONY BARRY PRIZE FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

Cash Prize of €500 Category Panel: Marika Griehsel and Simon Stanford

The Small Steps Directed by Al Butler, Ireland.

BEST ARTHOUSE

Cash Prize of €500 Category Judge: Oonagh Kearney

Out of Ordinary Directed by Luca Signoretti, Tobias Buchmann & Alicja Pahl, Switzerland.

BEST ANIMATION

Cash Prize of €500 Category Judge: Steve Baker

Fall of the Ibis King Directed by Mikai Geronimo & Josh O’Caoimh, Ireland

THE JACK GOLD PRIZE FOR BEST DIRECTION

Cash Prize of €500 Category Judge: Aisling Walsh

Blue Directed by Tõnis Pill, Estonia.

BEST SCREENPLAY

Cash Prize of €500 Category Judge: Gaby Smyth

Replay Directed by Bridget O’Driscoll & Jerome Wiciak, France.

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Cash Prize of €500 Category Judge: Stephen Warbeck

Replay Directed by Anne-Sophie Versnaeyen, France.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cash Prize of €500 Category Judge: Chris O’Dell

Ghost Light Directed by Burschi Wojnar, Ireland.

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Cash Prize of €500 Category Panel: Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan & Brendan Rehill

Replay Directed by Bridget O’Driscoll & Jerome Wiciak, France.

BEST EDITING

Cash Prize of €500 Category Judge: Sam Connor

Blue Directed by Moonika Põdersalu, Estonia.

For further information please check out www.fastnetfilmfestival.com

Photos by Johannes Eisele https://www.johanneseisele.com