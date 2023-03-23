FARM CLASSICS: Valtra 8350 EcoPower is a no-frills machine

THE Valtra 50 series needs no introduction – a Finnish thoroughbred, the 50 series were launched in 1996 at the SIMA agricultural show in Paris.

A no-frills, law-of-the-lever tractor, the range is instantly recognisable by its low set cab and razor-edged, angular styling, and has an unusual weight distribution of 60/40, thanks to the engine being mounted over the front axle.

In six-cylinder format, these tractors ranged from 110hp to 190hp and had a production span over almost seven years.

Valtra Valmet, now Valtra, are very much a pioneering tractor manufacturer, being the first to employ a power boost function on their tractors.

Furthermore, Valtra offer a whole host of optional extras so as the buyer can tailor their tractor to meet their individual needs, including reverse drive and forestry spec, not to mention a whole range of colours.

One unique development by Valtra, in partnership with their self-owned SISU engine manufacturer, was Valtra’s EcoPower engine.

Valtra updated the 50 series tractors with the introduction of the 50 series HiTech and a year later in 1999, Valtra designated their 8350 model as their six-cylinder EcoPower tractor.

While most tractors produce their peak power at 2000 engine revolutions or higher, SISU engineered their bulletproof 6.6l 620DS to produce its maximum power of 135hp at a mere 1800rpm, while its maximum torque figure of 650NM is achieved a lowly 1100rpm- the same torque figure as its larger engined 7.2l 8550 sibling, rated at 160hp.

This enables the tractor to produce a respectable horsepower figure, with substantial torque lower down the rev dial in comparison to its stablemates and competitors. This is particularly useful for draft work such as ploughing, where the tractor is able to cruise at low revs while still producing large figures.

As well as this, engine speeds for PTO work are also significantly reduced. According to Valtra, this result in significant fuel savings of up to 10%. The reduced engine speed also has benefits for the operator translating to lower noise levels as well as vibration.

Other benefits include prolonged engine life and a longer oil change interval, thanks to the lower engine revolutions.

At the time, Valtra also employed this technology to the four-cylinder 6750, and has continued to offer their EcoPower engine option in their N and T series ranges.

Even though the concept was highly successful, these tractors are somewhat of a rarity – if you have a 50 series EcoPower Valtra, we would like to hear from you.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork