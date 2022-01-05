FARM CLASSICS: Powerful Case 1594 – a most interesting top selling, Yorkshire produced tractor

THE 1980’s was a transitional period for International, Case and David Brown as the merger by the Tennaco cooperation was taking place.

Launched in 1985, the Case 94 series had a production run of only three years and had few differences from its predecessors – the David Brown 90 series. However, the 94 range of tractors was instrumental in converting David Brown owners from their familiar white and red tractors to the newly branded red and black Case International replacements. Initially available in both colour schemes, the white and red option was phased out.

Produced at the Meltham factory in Yorkshire, the 1594 is an interesting tractor as it was added as a new model to the line-up, bridging the horsepower gap previously left between the white and red David Brown 1490 and 1690. The 1594 went on to be the second bestselling model in the 94 series.

Power for the 1594 comes from the naturally aspirated 6-cylinder engine producing 95hp-the same engine was also turbocharged to 108hp for the 1694. New to the 94 series was the addition of Hyrda-Shift to 4wd models. This award winning transmission provided four clutchless gears in each of the three forward ranges as well as reverse which is operated by a small lever on the right hand side of the dash- albeit sometimes a bit of a stretch. It is also worth noting that a synchromesh gearbox was also available. 540 and 1000 speed PTO options were selected in cab, and engaged by pulling the PTO lever while using a hand operated handbrake type clutch to the right of the driver which David Brown operators would be accustomed to.

The Sekura cab is a familiar place for David Brown and Case fans, with its bright grey dashboard, high driving position and good levels of visibility giving an airy feel. The back side console has neatly arranged controls with linkage and spool valves falling easily the hand.

On Hydrashift models, a single red handled gear stick for range selection stands up to the right of the seat. One detail overlooked on these models is the absence of cab mounted work lights, with only a solitary plough lamp mounted on the rear mudguard. In 1987, a special ‘Commerative Edition’ of the 94 series was launched to celebrate 50 years of production at the David Brown Meltham plant. These tractors featured a special logo as well as script writing on either side of the bonnet.

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Case 1594

Horsepower

95hp

Engine

David Brown/Case AD6/55

Years of manufacture

1985-1988

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork