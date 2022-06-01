FARM CLASSICS: Massey Ferguson’s radical new design for the 3095

LAUNCHED in 1986, the 3000 series heralded a new technological era for Massey Ferguson, while also setting a benchmark for other manufacturers to follow. Replacing the stop gap 600 range, the 3000 series was an extensive line-up of tractors featuring radical new design from the chassis, cab and transmission.

In the first generation of the 3000 series, the 3090 produces 107hp from its 5.8l Perkins engine with two transmissions options – a 16F/16R or 32F/32R thanks to a splitter.

The second generation 3095, introduced in 1991, brought two major changes. Firstly, the engine was changed to the cleaner Perkins 1006 engine – naturally aspirated and producing the same horsepower. On later models, the gearbox saw the introduction of Massey Ferguson’s famed Dynashift transmission, which provided four clutchless powershifts in each gear.

The cab of the 3000 series was quite advanced featuring a fully glazed front windscreen, as well as large side doors with a lever vertical split in the window to open for ventilation. The cab has a bright feel with clusters of soft colour coded push buttons. Even by today’s standard, the cab is exceptionally quiet, boasting noise levels as low as 70d. The is primarily thanks to the electronic advances of the tractor which vastly reduce the amount of levers and cables entering the cab.Some of the technological advances of the 3000 series tractors included AutoTronic and DataTronic which was written on the lower half of the cab doors.

AutoTronic features a whole range of automatic functions designed to relieve the operator of arduous tasks which included auto disengagement of the differential lock when an implement is raised, 4wd braking, disengagement of the 4wd at speeds over 9mph.

Aimed at contractors, optional, pillar mounted DataTronic display system provides the operator with an array of information which could be scrolled through such as fuel/hour, acres/hour, fuel used, forward speed and much more. DataTronic also enable the driver to set up automatic traction control for the tractor.

Furthermore, rear linkage settings on the 3000 series were completely electronic. Although taken for granted today, draft control, speed of drop, height control and sensitivity could all be adjusted using a series of dials mounted on the side console of the tractor. With great strides in technology, comes great learning curves and while the 3000 series was very successful, some tractors were plagued with electrical gremlins-most of which were rectified through modifications.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork.

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Massey Ferguson 3095

Horsepower

107hp

Engine

Perkins 1006

Years of manufacture

1993-1996