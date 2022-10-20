FARM CLASSICS: Ford 7610 rightly enjoys its ‘pocket rocket’ pedigree

With Peter O'Brien

IN tractor terms, the 7610 is a real thoroughbred – it’s pedigree stemming back to Ford’s 6X range.

Released in 1981 as part of Ford’s extensive 10 series line up, the 7610 is an evolution of the Ford 7000 and 7600, capitalising on the pocket rocket four-cylinder turbocharged theory.

Furthermore, this was also Ford’s first venture into the mass production of 4-wheel drive tractors – and ultimately the demise of County and Muir Hill. Finally, realising the potential of the 4wd market, most 10 series could be specified with factory fitted 4wd.

Like the majority of 10 series, the 7610 was fitted with Ford’s Q cab or bubble cab, with the less refined AP cab also an option. Although a synchromesh gearbox, the column change gear selectors had an illogical pattern and earned themselves the unfortunate reputation as the rubiks cube. Ford remedied this oversight in 1983 with a H pattern column shift version as well as a modification for existing models.

In 1985, the Force II 10 series was released. Aside from the change in decals, the Super Q cab was the major talking point for the Force II tractors. However, for the 98hp 7610 – and its smaller siblings – the Super Q cab came with a simple to use floor mounted, gear levers. Eager to shake off the column shift rubiks cube complex, the gearbox was laid out in a logical H pattern, using Ford’s 16F/8R Dual Power transmission.

The 10 series received its final update with the Generation III range launched in 1989. Again the 7610 was a major beneficiary. Appearance wise, the rear plastic mudguard extension is the main exterior change, however many internal improvements further enhanced the tractors performance.

The tractors 4.4 litre 4-cylinder turbo charged engine received an upgraded cylinder head, injectors and fuel pump pushing horsepower to 105 while also improving fuel economy. A viscous fan-assisted cooling while close centre hydraulics boosted hydraulic output.

The 7610 weighs in at 4.2t and its small turning circle of 4.2m makes it very manoeuvrable, although its short wheel base of just 3.9m can make the tractor quite bouncy on the road, or nose light with heavy implements.

With a production run spanning a decade, the 7610 proved to be hugely popular, both in 2wd and 4wd format. Nimble round the yard fitted with a loader and equally at home in the field, the 7610 lived up to its ancestry as a true pocket rocket.

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Ford 7610

Horsepower

105hp

Engine

Ford 4.4l

Years of manufacture

1981-1991