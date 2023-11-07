FARM CLASSIC: A comfortable ride in Case’s 1056XL

EUROPEAN production of International’s FieldForce 55XL range took place in both England and Germany. The heavyweight tractors being manufactured in Neuss, while the lightweight models were produced in Doncaster, with some tractors also produced at St Dixier in France for a time. Interestingly, the engines for all these ranges were manufactured at Neuss, while the famous Porshe-designed XL cab was produced in Croix, France. Early models are instantly recognisable by their cream wheel rims, grill and red paintwork.

Replacing the 955 and 1055, the 956XL and 1056XL International tractors were released in 1982 and land somewhere in the middle of these two ranges. These long wheel-base tractors benefit from International’s six-cylinder 5.9l engine – but not a turbocharger – and produce 95hp and 105hp respectively.

The 1056XL is fitted with a 16F/8R transmission, which was available with a 40kph speed option.

At the rear end, the tractor has an assistor ram fitted as standard and has a lift capacity of five tons, combined with an oil flow of 49 litres per min. Both 540 and 1000 PTO speeds are provided as standard.

Each PTO speed has a separate PTO output stub at the back located side by side.

The 1056 is fitted with the popular XL cab, which only had four pillars thanks to its cleverly designed rear window which wrapped around to the sides. The large XL cab has excellent forward visibility due to its full front windscreen, a flat-floored cab, and boasted new levels of driver comfort. Wide opening side doors, with windows that could also be put ajar, along with a deluxe suspension seat added to driver comfort.

However, the sunroofs on these cabs were prone to leaking. For ease of servicing, the bonnet of the tractor was hinged at the nose cone, which swings upwards.

Over its manufacturing lifetime, the 1056 featured many improvements including a heavier and larger diameter clutch, redesigned gear linkages, mechanical fuel pump and improved centre-line four-wheel drive front axle.

In 1985, International Harvester was sold to the Case Tenneco company and all tractors were facelifted and rebranded as Case International. This is most noticeable in the 1056XL due to the new decals, new red over black paintwork, grey and black cab interior and silver wheels as well as a redesigned nose cone.

•Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Case international 1056Xl

Horsepower

105hp

Engine

IH D-358

Years of manufacture

1982-1992