Farm-acist’ Rob is looking for love in dating show

A FARMER and pharmacist from Castletownbere is taking part in a new RTÉ dating show that will air in the new year.

Rob Murphy (32) is one of seven ‘rural romantics’, who is looking for love, but who feels their locations makes it more difficult to meet someone.

Called Love in the Country it will be presented by GAA star Anna Geary and will hit screens in late spring.

Rob and the other six have made a two minute video profile, which gives a flavour of who they are, who they’re interested in, and where they live.

They’re each inviting anyone who is interested in dating them to write them a letter (via the application portal for the show at rte.ie/entertainment). From the letters, they’ll each choose a number of ‘daters’ to have a speed date with, and from these speed dates, they’ll invite their favourite three to spend a weekend with them and try out country living for themselves.

Rob, who works in chemists in Bandon and Clonakilty, helps on the family beef farm, while also working in agri-construction.

He was approached by makers of the new show at the Ploughing Championships and said he’d ‘give it a go.’

‘A lot of the girls living here have moved to Dublin, Dubai or London, so there’s a bit of a drought down west,’ he joked.

‘I am looking for a relationship alright, and if this worked out and I met the right person, it would be ideal,’ said Rob.

He said he doesn’t necessarily go for a particular type.

‘That’s a tricky one, you know when you know!’ he said, but potential partners would need to be ‘easy going and not be afraid to get their hands dirty.’

When he’s not working he plays GAA with Castletownbere, and rugby, with Cork Con’s seconds.

‘I also like going to the gym, or going for a few pints,’ he said, describing himself as ‘very tolerant’ and with ‘a good heart.’

He said his single status is more to do with geographic reasons, than his personality traits.

He has two younger brothers, his dad, Brian is a vet, and mum Anne is a teacher in the local NS.

‘Ideally I’d like to build a house at home, but it’s hard to get planning permission, or buy in a place like Clonakilty,’ he said.

Rob has tried online dating before and said he’s excited to see how this new concept of the programme will work out.

The series is based on an international format called ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’. Producers have re-jigged this format to have more of an Irish feel, and expanded it to be about more than just male farmers looking for wives. This series has both men and women from different backgrounds living and working in rural Ireland, who would like to find someone to share their lives with.