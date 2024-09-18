Fantastic festival brought history to life

There’s already a hunger for the 2025 Bandon’s Walled Town Festival after the huge success of this year’s event.

The festival ran from August 17th to August 25th, and brought history to life with events for all ages across town, with everything from storytelling to concerts, coin making, woodturning, blacksmithing, guided walks, and a food and craft fair.

The festival included performances by Bandon Concert Band, ComhaltasBaile Núis, Julie Rose McCormick’s traditional Puppet Show and Alchemy arts. It was the last hurrah on the festival calendar before the return to school and the success of this year’s even talready bodes extremely well for 2025.