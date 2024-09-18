Southern Star Ltd. logo
Fantastic festival brought history to life

September 18th, 2024 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Andrew Coleman giving a talk on the history of St Peter’s .

There’s already a hunger for the 2025 Bandon’s Walled Town Festival after the huge success of this year’s event.

The festival ran from August 17th to August 25th, and brought history to life with events for all ages across town, with everything from storytelling to concerts, coin making, woodturning, blacksmithing, guided walks, and a food and craft fair.

The festival included performances by Bandon Concert Band, ComhaltasBaile Núis, Julie Rose McCormick’s traditional Puppet Show and Alchemy arts. It was the last hurrah on the festival calendar before the return to school and the success of this year’s even talready bodes extremely well for 2025.

Will Flanagan of Alchemy Arts showing his juggling skills.

 

Claudia Bennich gives a demonstration of coinmaking.

 

Andrew and Jim McCarthy, who worked on renovating the church in 1962.

 

Rae McKinlay has the children enthralled during storytime.

 

Clare McCutheon giving a guided tour walk on the history of Bandon.

 

