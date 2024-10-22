Fancy being the ‘storyteller in residence’ on an island?

A CALL has gone out from Cork County Council for a yarnspinner with a difference.

The island ‘storyteller in residence’ is one of two opportunities for artists as part of the Creative Places: West Cork Islands programme. The scheme is a three-year culture-based community development programme involving the West Cork islands.

Creative Places aims to connect with people and artists to allow ideas to develop into creative actions inspired by, and enriching, island communities. The islands are Oileán Chléire, Sherkin, Heir, Long, Whiddy, Bere, and Dursey and the programme is funded by the Arts Council and Cork County Council.

The storyteller programme runs from January to October 2025, with remuneration for this residency of €15,000, plus a stipend of €1,000 for ferry travel and accommodation. Accommodation is not provided as part of this residency, but the successful applicant will visit the islands when necessary and the accommodation stipend is for engagements and events.

The opportunity is ideal for a storyteller with an interest in learning about the rich and diverse cultures of storytelling across the seven islands. The Storyteller in Residence position is in association with Storytellers of Ireland and the Cape Clear International Storytelling Festival.

The other opportunity open is for submissions from socially engaged artists, designers, craft-makers, or creative teams in relation to a new commission that will respond to all the seven inhabited islands of West Cork under the theme Ocean and Environment. The Ocean and Environment Commission will run from January 2025 to summer 2026 and will be managed by Creative Places West Cork Islands. The remuneration is €35,000.

The aim of the Ocean and Environment commission is for art to create a space for dialogue and understanding, promoting social progress and cultural innovation in response to contemporary challenges including the climate crisis.

This open call is looking for applicants to respond to the theme of ocean and environment by exploring concerns relating to the West Cork Islands. ‘Since it began in late 2022, the Creative Places: West Cork islands programme has supported creativity across the seven inhabited West Cork Islands, nurturing talent, and ambition,’ said county mayor Cork Cllr Joe Carroll. ‘From working with once-off workshops to arts festivals, and primary school pupils to active retired groups, the scope of this programme continues to be ambitious. The Storyteller in Residence and the Ocean and Environment commission will showcase the islands, their people and creativity on an international platform.’

For more information see www.creativeplaceswci.ie.