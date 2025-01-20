Family say goodbye to Paula Canty as man is charged with her murder

THE heartbroken family of Paula Canty said farewell to her at her funeral ceremony in Kinsale on Saturday, remembering the mother of two as kind-hearted, artistic, and gentle.

Paula was found dead in her flat in Mallow on January 3rd.

The Kinsale woman died just three days before she would have celebrated her 32nd birthday.

Joseph Butler (42) of the Belfry, Bridewell Lane, Cork appeared before Midleton District Court last Thursday charged with her murder.

He was remanded to appear before the court again by video link on January 28th.

Paula’s funeral took place on Saturday at St John the Baptist Church in Kinsale. Offertory symbols included Paula’s artwork which gave a glimpse of her ‘inner life’, a cookbook as she enjoyed making tasty meals, flowers served as a reminder of her time as an aspiring florist, family photographs, a make-up set and a tracksuit.

‘She had a kind heart,’ said funeral celebrant Fr Robert Young. ‘She had good nature as has been shown with the symbols. She loved cooking. She was good at it. She was very artistic. She was gentle. She was likeable. She was courteous.’

Fr Young offered his deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased on behalf of the entire parish of Kinsale.

‘To mother Sinead, dad Paul, Paula’s daughters Alyisha and Aoibhe, to her sisters and brothers, Darragh, Donna, Latoya, David and Rianna, to her uncles and aunts, we offer our deepest sympathy.’

Paula’s mother Sinead has set up a memorial GoFundMe in honour of her daughter, with funds raised going to Street Angels in Cork, a voluntary organisation which supports vulnerable and homeless people.

The fundraiser has already raised more than €3,500.

Mourners at Saturday’s funeral mass were asked to donate to the Street Angels Fund or to the Coolmine Treatment Centre in lieu of flowers.