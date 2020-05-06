News

Families are taking out loans to pay coke debts; Hayes' exit a major blow for Sinn Féin; West Cork pub owners pour cold water on early re-opening; Minister Daly says he's not being 'sidelined'; Ilen Vibe choir's video a big hit; Bandon man sexually assaulted teen in Penneys; West Cork GAA clubs' fundraising efforts; Donal Óg Hodnett on his injury comeback; Enya Breen celebrates birthday in lockdown; Catherine Keohane making headlines Down Under

May 6th, 2020 7:27 PM

By Southern Star Team

In News

- Families are taking out loans to pay coke debts
- Hayes' exit a major blow for Sinn Féin
- West Cork pub owners pour cold water on early re-opening
- Minister Daly says he's not being 'sidelined'
- Ilen Vibe choir's video a big hit
- Bandon man sexually assaulted teen in Penneys

Special Feature

- West Cork is 'Open for Business' - don't miss this special feature listing the businesses working through the pandemic

In Sport

- West Cork GAA clubs' fundraising efforts
- Donal Óg Hodnett on his injury comeback
- Enya Breen celebrates birthday in lockdown
- Catherine Keohane making headlines Down Under

In Life and Community

- West Cork snapper Kate Bean embarks on a pandemic challenge of photographing couples in every country in the world - from her own home

- Cape Clear counts the social and economic costs of its renowned Irish college not going ahead this summer due to Covid-19 restrictions.

--

