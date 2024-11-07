Fáilte Ireland to capitalise on Cork focus from NatGeo

FÁILTE Ireland says it will enhance the tourist offering and visitor experience following the announcement that National Geographic has listed Cork as one of its top 25 places in the world to visit.

National Geographic’s annual list placed Cork alongside other major international destinations including Guadalajara, Mexico and Suru Valley, India. The Best of the World 2025 list highlights visitor experiences that suit everyone from families, foodies, animal lovers, adventurers and more.

Fáilte Ireland’s head of Ireland’s Ancient East Brian O’Flynn said he welcomed the focus now on the rebel county. ‘It’s fantastic to see Cork being recognised on a global scale,’ he said.

‘Cork is a key Irish destination with a unique culture and tourist offering that attracts many domestic and international visitors. Renowned nationally for its food provenance, vibrant city and stunning harbour. Fáilte Ireland is working closely with industry and key stakeholders to identify new opportunities to create a diverse range of visitor experiences in Cork as part of our destination and experience development plan. We look forward to announcing these plans later this year and building further on Cork’s fantastic tourism offering.’