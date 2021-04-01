Fabulous Five! The top interior design trends for 2021

This article originally appeared in our 32-page Spring/Summer HOME & GARDEN magazine which is free in this week's Southern Star. Pick up a copy in shops across West Cork now or via our digital edition.

The Southern Star’s regular interior design columnist Lauraine Farley picks her top five trends for 2021

1. Cottagecore

What is it? Simply put, cottagecore it is a trend that embraces simplicity and is about enjoying the comfort of being at home. This translates into a home aesthetic that has a cosy country feel. Beloved for its return to simpler, more comforting times and a greater connection to nature, it’s no surprise the homely and fairytale style of Cottagecore is proving so popular. The wholesome aesthetic is also mirrored by other choices heading up the list, such as dried flowers, macrame, antiqued mirrors, wall panelling and roof lanterns, that let more of the outside world in.

2. Show it off

Being at home so much these days makes us look around at what we have, seeing things in a different light, creating displays and moving pieces around for a better look. There is something soothing about choosing favourite pieces and arranging them, then re-arranging them, or adding new pieces. Floating shelves are the perfect way to achieve this and of course they make the perfect background for a video call!

3. Sleep on it

Bedrooms are meant to be sanctuaries, so decorating them properly is an important task. Sage green is a calming and sophisticated colour, and is gaining popularity all the time. Try pairing sage bedding with other soft colours such as pale yellow, cream, or pastel pink. The hue also works on other bedroom textiles, like throws, pillows and upholstery. Using earthy hues and textures allows bedrooms to feel like comforting, safe spaces for those seeking to escape from the outside world. Fabrics like linen and cotton are good bedding options, and rattan, wood, or wicker furniture evokes a natural vibe.

4. Screen time

Screens are perfect for dividing a space, adding privacy, and dampening sound, and vintage options are particularly popular at the minute. These screens can give a bedroom or living room a sense of old-world style while also separating spaces. You can use a screen to hide a bedroom desk or lean it behind your bed for a unique headboard.

5. Live it up

In a time when many people are relaxing, learning, and working at home, living rooms have become more important than ever. No more boxy furniture – it’s all about curves and rounded edges to add cosiness and comfort to an interior. Incorporate even more soft lines into your space by adding round cushions, circular rugs, and curved end tables.

The typical living-room gallery wall, where one may have hung a collection of smaller artworks is being replaced with large statement artwork, like posters or abstract pieces, so perhaps investing in a large piece of quality art could be the right move for your living room.

