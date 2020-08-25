Extensive flooding throughout West Cork

Heavy rainfall overnight has resulted in flooding in many areas of the county, as Cork County Council Fire Service and Roads crews have worked throughout the night to clear flood water and assist properties affected.

There has been extensive flooding in The Square, New Street, Bridge Street and Main Street in Bantry, resulting in damage to almost 50 properties. This appears to be as a result of prolonged intense rainfall in an already saturated ground. Flood waters have been cleared, however a number of roads have been damaged and are currently closed pending assessment.

Intense localised downpours in Bandon between 23:00 and 03:00 resulted in flooding at Brady’s Lane and Bridge Street, which has since been cleared. Initial investigations suggest that this was due to the significant amount of rainfall that occurred over a short period of time which overwhelmed the collection network.

Flooding also took place at Dunmanway, Rosscarbery, Connonagh, Clonakilty, Drimoleague, Leap, Ballydehob, Passage West and Youghal. There was no further flooding overnight at “The Cutting” in Skibbereen.

Cork County Council's Crisis Management Team convened this morning to review the situation and will continue to monitor this weather event. Council crews are currently being redeployed from other areas of the county to assist with the clean-up operations in those areas most severely impacted.

Council response crews and contractors remain on standby today, as a Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Cork until 19:00. Very windy or stormy conditions are expected today as Storm Francis crosses Ireland. Southwest winds veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h, will bring widespread severe gusts of 90 to 110km/h (and possibly higher in exposed areas). A Status Yellow Gale Warning is also in place, with cyclonic variable gale or strong gale force winds today on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

A number of roads have been impacted by flooding, Cork County Council asks all road users to exercise extreme caution while crews continue to clear the routes affected.

Road users are asked to be aware of spot flooding, debris and fallen trees on many roads. Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain, not to drive through flood waters and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians. Cork County Council asks all road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds.

Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes. With strong gusts and high waves predicted, people are urged to refrain from visiting coastal areas.

Property owners, residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions for this dangerous weather event, to protect property, to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay indoors during the warning periods.

Following recent weather events, trees have been weakened and remain susceptible to further damage. Landowners are asked to examine trees within their property for damage.

Those camping or in caravans are asked to seek alternative accommodation indoors, as temporary structures are particularly at risk. Extra precaution should be taken to secure caravans, camping equipment and any other loose items.

Dursey Cable Car will remain closed today and will return to operation only when wind speeds permit. Updates will be available on @CorkCoCo social media.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the relevant local area office during working hours or contact the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number (021) 4800048 (5pm-9am & weekends & bank holidays). Contact details for the Council’s Area Offices are available at www.corkcoco.ie or by contacting Cork County Council Headquarters on (021) 4276891.

The strong winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of a disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850 372999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided and the public are advised to call ESB in assisting with the identification of fallen wires.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278278.

In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. DO NOT assume others will do this.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team and Crisis Management Team will reconvene again this morning and will continue to monitor this situation. Weather updates are available at www.met.ie. Cork County Council will provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and on the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.