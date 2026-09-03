Exhibition to showcase work of dementia group in Cork

A CORK group for people living with young-onset dementia and their families is staging an exhibition at Cork City Library next month, writes Sylvia Pownall.

The Cuimhne Group has partnered with the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) and Crawford Art Gallery for the display which launches during World Alzheimer’s Month in September.

The exhibition, titled A Little Piece of Magic, showcases a selection of artwork created by members of the Cuimhne Group.

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It will be officially opened at 11am on Tuesday September 2nd at Cork City Library.

The launch will be followed by a public talk on brain health delivered by two of ASI’s dementia advisers.

The artwork will remain on display throughout September as part of World Alzheimer’s Month.

The Cuimhne Group was established in 2023 in response to growing interest from people living with young-onset dementia and their significant others to connect in a supportive social environment outside traditional clinical settings.

What began as a monthly coffee gathering has grown into a vibrant community built on friendship and peer support, with members taking part in artistic workshops, social events and cultural outings.

The art sessions are facilitated by artists Gillian Cussen and Inge Van Doorslaer of Crawford Art Gallery.

Vanessa Bradbury, dementia adviser for West Cork at the ASI, said: ‘A dementia diagnosis can bring so much uncertainty for both the person diagnosed and those closest to them. Through the Cuimhne Group, we want people to know they are not alone.

‘This showcase highlights the importance of staying connected, trying new things, and having opportunities to continue enjoying life after a diagnosis.’

A member of the Cuimhne Group, Kathleen Quinlan, described the impact the group has had on her life: ‘Being part of the Cuimhne Group means so much more than just attending a class, it’s about belonging, connection, and finding joy in the little things again.

‘One day we might be making art, the next we’re creating chalk from plants, designing beautiful handmade cards, or getting our hands messy with pottery.

‘But what makes Cuimhne truly special isn’t just what we create, it’s the friendships that grow quietly over cups of coffee - we’re simply accepted as we are.’

The exhibition will remain open to visitors from Monday to Saturday (10am to 5.30pm) for the month of September.