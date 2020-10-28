Exclusive celebrity Zoom chat set to raise funds for HOPE

HOPE are delighted to announce that award winning actor Liam Cunningham will take part in a live interactive chat via Zoom on Thursday October 29th at 8pm to help raise funds for HOPE during this difficult times for charities.

This event forms part of an extraordinary series of live celebrity Zoom events that will take place throughout 2020 and into 2021 to raise funds for HOPE and these Zoom events will be hosted and moderated by The Hope Foundation.

A new celebrity will be announced each month!

For just a €20 donation you can take a break from the news and join an event which provides a unique opportunity to be part of an enjoyable intimate gathering with a wide range of talented individuals. Liam will be chatting about life, Game of Thrones, and much more.

Places are limited to keep the event exclusive so it is advisable to book early. To sign up or find out more please visit www.hopeshop.ie.