News

Exclusive celebrity Zoom chat set to raise funds for HOPE

October 28th, 2020 6:51 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

HOPE are delighted to announce that on October 29th at 8pm award winning actor Liam Cunningham will take part in a live interactive chat via Zoom.

Share this article

HOPE are delighted to announce that  award winning actor Liam Cunningham will take part in a live interactive chat via Zoom on Thursday October 29th at 8pm to help raise funds for HOPE during this difficult times for charities.

This event forms part of an extraordinary series of live celebrity Zoom events that will take place throughout 2020 and into 2021 to raise funds for HOPE  and these  Zoom events will be hosted and moderated by The Hope Foundation.

A new celebrity will be announced each month!

For just a €20 donation you can take a break from the news and join an event which provides a unique opportunity to be part of an enjoyable intimate gathering with a wide range of talented individuals. Liam will be chatting about life, Game of Thrones, and much more.

Places are limited to keep the event exclusive so it is advisable to book early. To sign up or find out more please visit www.hopeshop.ie.

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.