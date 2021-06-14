Exciting new walk and cycleway for Bandon with €2m investment

A €2M makeover for the approach road into Bandon from Innishannon will include resurfacing, cycleways, footpaths, planting and even totem poles.

At this month’s meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Eoin McCarthy, senior executive engineer with the Cork National Roads Office, gave councillors an overview of the proposed works for the N71, which will see 1.6km resurfaced from the Kevin O’Leary roundabout to the start of the Claire O’Leary Walk.

Mr McCarthy said there will be a 3.5m wide combined cycleway and walkway which will nearly go as far as the Claire O’Leary Walk in a project that is being funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

‘We expect to go to tender with it this week, award it at the end of June and we hope to have a contractor on site in July, with the works finished sometime in October,’ said Mr McCarthy.

‘We are also planning to erect a number of totem poles on the approach road, and we’re open to suggestions on what goes on them but this could include different events that may be happening in the town at different times of the year and they are interchangeable.

Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) welcomed the improvements, which he said were ‘long overdue’ and said the cycleways connecting to the Graham North Riverwalk will be a bonus.

‘People have been giving out about the approach road into Bandon for years and years and I like the look of the plans including the planting,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said it is ‘fantastic news’ for Bandon and that it’s the most significant works in terms of public realm for the rehabilitation of Bandon.

‘The entrance road from the Cork side has been deplorable for many, many years and a lot of work has gone on under this road and there was flooding too but this is badly needed,’ said Cllr Coleman.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said this is fantastic news for Bandon and especially for walkers and she said she hopes this can be replicated across the town by enhancing the town’s offering.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) said improvements to this road are most welcomed.

‘Half our cars are wrecked from going in there from jumping over potholes and trying to avoid them,’ said Cllr Murphy.