Ex-principal admits theft at playschool

A 48-YEAR-old Bantry woman who used almost €7,000 from a Bantry playschool to buy bikes, roller blinds, computer tablets, a fitted kitchen and harp lessons has been convicted of five theft offences and one charge of false accounting.

Det Gda DJ O’Shea gave evidence at Bantry District Court last week in relation to Mairead Cronin of Raheen, Bantry, who pleaded guilty to the charges.

She admitted stealing €499.45 of the Naíonra’s money to buy two bicycles, mudguards and a buggy on April 29th 2014 while on December 16th in the same year, she admitted using €3,079.70 of the playschool’s money to buy roller blinds and curtains.

The court heard that the defendant pleaded guilty to stealing €2,670 for a Cash & Carry fitted kitchen fitted in her house on January 28th 2015, while she also admitted to stealing €279.94 for three Asus Tablets on January 4th 2016.

Mairead Cronin also admitted stealing €200 for her childrens’ harp lessons on November 17th 2016,

The final conviction was for failing to document – for accounting purposes – receipts for Halfords, Burke’s, Cash & Carry, Curry’s and the harpist.

‘She was one of the founders of Naíonra’s Bheanntraí and was the manager and had control of the administration duties,’ said Det Gda O’Shea.

The total value, according to him was €6,729.09 – a figure that the defendant’s barrister, Andrea Gillian, presented in a bank draft made payable to the Naíonra.

In mitigation, Ms Gilligan said her client has no previous convictions and cooperated fully with the gardaí when they interviewed her about these offences.

Judge James McNulty asked the garda how the offences were discovered and was told that they were detected by staff members.

‘The items were for home improvements and personal expenditure and she was able to arrange all that as manager,’ said the judge, who described the former playschool manager and former Gaelscoil principal’s actions as ‘a serious breach of trust.’

The judge also described the return of the exact amount of money as being ‘a little light.’

After convicting her, Judge McNulty adjourned the case to Thursday, September 14th for the production of €5,000 compensation, and the imposition of penalty.

Ms Gilligan presented the judge with the defendant’s letter of apology, which the judge read in open court.

‘I would like to take this opportunity,’ Mairead Cronin said, ‘to express how incredibly sorry I am for the offences that I have committed. Since I was made aware of this investigation five years ago I have had a lot of time to think about my behaviour.

‘I have attended counselling and cognitive behaviour therapy which has helped me understand my mindset and behaviour at the time.

‘I was feeling very stressed and overwhelmed at work. I was in a position of trust which I abused. I have come to realise the seriousness of my actions. I behaved in a selfish and reckless manner. I have made a conscious decision never to put myself in a situation like this again.

‘I now lead a simpler and more fulfilled lifestyle. I am a full-time mother to my six, beautiful children,’ said Mairead Cronin, who is also a full-time carer to two of her boys who have additional needs.

‘I have health issues but when I am well,’ she added, ‘I devote any spare time to volunteering in my local community. I help out with the West Cork Jesters Mixed Ability Rugby Club and I volunteer with CoAction, an organisation that provides support and services to children and adults with disabilities.

‘I facilitate art classes to adults in the service and I was nominated for volunteer of the year by CoAction in 2022.’

The former principal of Gaelscoil Bheanntraí said she had to take early retirement ‘on medical grounds.’

‘I was,’ she said, ‘well known in the community and held in high regard. I have brought shame on myself and my family and this situation has taken a toll on my mental health.

‘There was a long period of time when I would not leave the house because I was feeling so ashamed and anxious. I understand that this is totally as a result of my own actions.

‘I am so remorseful that I have brought shame to my family and worry about the impact this will have on them. I want them to be proud of me. I will never jeopardise mine or my family’s happiness again.’

In adjourning the case, Judge McNulty deferred the imposition of penalty to the September sitting.