Evie Nevin joins board of EmployAbility West Cork

CLONAKILTY woman, Evie Nevin, has accepted an invitation to sit on EmployAbility’s West Cork board. Evie ran in last year’s local elections for the Social Democrats and later was elected to the national executive as vice -chairperson of her party.

EmployAbility founded in 2001, is a free service, funded by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection. It supports people with disabilities and illnesses to secure paid employment.

Commenting on her new position Evie said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to have been voted on to the West Cork board for EmployAbility. I hope that my lived experience of being a woman with a disability will go towards helping more people like me get into employment.

‘I expect that the organisation will be much busier, especially after this pandemic subsides. These services will be absolutely vital. People with disabilities are only half as likely to be in employment as others of working age. People don’t want special treatment, they want an even playing field. As a society, we just don’t offer that and not just in relation to employment.’

Evie has a genetic connective tissue disorder called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome which affects her mobility, causes chronic pain, chronic fatigue and issues with digestion, to name but a few symptoms. She also has issues with sensory processing which has caused issues for her in previous workplaces.

Commenting on Evie’s appointment, chair of EmployAbility West Cork, Gearóid O’Driscoll, said: ‘The board of EmployAbility West Cork is delighted to welcome Evie Nevin, whose enthusiasm and skill set will be an invaluable asset in dealing with the challenges faced during and post Covid-19.’

For more information about EmployAbility West Cork see www.empservice.org