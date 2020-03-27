Covid-19: 'Everybody must stay at home' - An Taoiseach announces new restrictions

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that from midnight tonight and for a two-week period, everybody must stay at home, except in specific circumstances.

Speaking on Friday evening, Varadkar said that the circumstances include leaving the house for work only when the work is 'essential work, social care or other essential service that cannot be done from home.'

An Taoiseach also said that people can leave their home for brief physical exercise, but only within 2km of their home.

