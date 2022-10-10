Investing in Ireland's solar potential a 'win-win'

IRELAND'S potential for solar generation could save households hundreds and add new revenue streams for farmers, according to MEP for Ireland South Seán Kelly.

'Leave No Roof Behind: Ireland's solar energy potential' is an online webinar taking place tomorrow (October 11th), hosted by Kelly and focusing on Ireland's solar generation and the need to cut fossil fuels.

'To reduce dependency on fossil fuels, particularly gas, it is clear that further action is needed to reduce buildings’ energy consumption,' said Kelly. 'A massive scale-up in renewable energy in power generation, industry, buildings and transport will accelerate our phasing out of fossil fuels, particularly from Russia. It will also, over time, lower electricity prices and reduce fossil fuel imports.

'In Ireland, one million homes have the roof space and orientation suitable for the installation of up to ten solar panels. This translates into 8 percent of Ireland's renewable energy target and could save households approximately €450 in electricity costs per year.'

The government recently signed into law revised planning exemptions for the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of houses to bring the country into line with the European Solar Rooftops Initiative, which will gradually introduce an obligation to install solar energy in different types of buildings over the next years.

'From a buildings perspective, solar becomes an ever more attractive investment,' Kelly added.

'The use of energy saving and generation technologies will be pivotal for buildings. These are cost effective solutions with a high yield on return of investment, allowing use to utilise much cleaner primary energy consumption.'

Kelly said that the event should be of particular interest to farmers who can access grant aid schemes under the targeted agriculture modernisation scheme.

'Solar generation cannot only help decarbonise the agriculture sector, but by taking advantage of unused roof space on sheds, farmers can incorporate a new revenue stream by selling excess generation to the grid,' he said. 'This is a win-win investment.'

Panellists include Conall Bolger (CEO of the Irish Solar Energy Association), Fergus Sharkey (head of business supports and transport at SEAI) and Barry Caslin (energy & rural development specialist at Teagasc).

The webinar will take place on October 11th at 12.30pm. More information is available here.