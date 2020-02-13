Evan lands a major haul in Union Hall

A YOUNG West Cork angler has won a prestigious fishing award for a megrim caught in Union Hall.

Evan Collins, Skibbereen won the Dr AEJ Went award for Young Specimen Angler of the Year.

He got the honours for his megrim weighing 1.06kg out of Union Hall, last October. The award is named after Dr Arthur Went, a noted fisheries biologist and one of the two founder members of the Irish Specimen Fish Committee (ISFC). It goes to the best specimen of the year (based on the highest percentage of the specimen weight) taken by an angler aged 13 years or younger.

The IFSC, which is supported by Inland Fisheries Ireland, is an independent all-Ireland voluntary body which verifies and records the capture of large fish caught on rod by anglers in freshwater and marine waters.

According to the just-published IFSC report, anglers fishing Irish waters caught hundreds of large fish in 2019. For the first time in many years no new records were set but over 500 exceptionally large fish of different species were caught by anglers from venues nationwide.. Evan will be presented with his award on on the 15th of February 2020 in Dublin (in conjunction with Irish Angling Show weekend.



