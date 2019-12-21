Evan helps his dad to two world titles

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy from West Cork found himself centre stage at an international fitness event after helping his dad to win two world titles.

Alastair Harte from Skibbereen recently retained his two world titles – International Model and Muscle Model – at the Pure Elite World Championships in Kent in November.

Alastair first won the titles in 2018, but what was different about this year’s competition is that his son, Evan, joined him on stage and threw some shapes of his own. During the two-minute routine, Alastair performed all of the poses required by the judging panel while Evan made his own moves to the same tunes.

‘It wasn’t synchronised. I had to perform mandatory poses and while that was going on Evan demonstrated his love for gymnastics,’ said Alastair.

The proud dad said Evan taught himself how to do the splits and other gymnastic moves while hanging out in his gym. But he said: ‘His brother, Calem, and I never expected he would go on stage, but he did just that: he came out in front of an auditorium of 1,000 people and stole the show.’

Alastair has previously featured in the pages of The Southern Star discussing his drug addiction during his teenage years, as well as the drink and gambling problems he had in his 20s.

But at the age of 28, Alastair turned his life around and started ‘getting sense.’

Now aged 38, he is showing other people that it is possible to swap a negative addiction for a positive one, namely a passion for health, fitness and good self-esteem.