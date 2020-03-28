EuroMillions player in rural Cork village scoops €134,055

A EuroMillions player in the village of Conna is waking up this morning richer to the tune of €134,055 after matching five numbers and one lucky star number on last night’s EuroMillions draw. This winner was one number short of scooping the entire €24,704,307 jackpot.

The National Lottery has appealed for people in Conna, a village on the River Bride near Fermoy with a population of just over 300 people, and the wider Cork areas to check their tickets as this EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket was sold at English’s Foodstore on the Main Street, Conna, Co Cork.

Speaking on selling this winning ticket, Tom English, owner of English’s Foodstore, a store which has served Conna for more than 30 years, said: 'It’s a lovely little lift for the village and it’s a nice bit of news. A lot our business comes from our locals here in Conna and we do get a lot of passing trade but that has died off a good bit since the current health restrictions all over the country.

'We’ll be spreading the word to our customers today to get them to check their tickets and hopefully one of our locals is the winner.'

A National Lottery spokesperson said, 'We are urging all our EuroMillions players across the country to check their tickets to see if they have won prizes as more than 42,000 Irish players won cash prizes on last night’s draw.

'We are particularly asking those who played in Conna, whether they live there or maybe stopped by to buy a ticket, to check to see if they have won this €134,055 prize'.

'If you find you are the winner of this prize, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it in a safe place and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize.'

The winning EuroMillions numbers for last night’s draw were: 11, 14, 27, 41, 46 and the Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 03.