ESB tackle power outages caused by Storm Isha

Power outages caused by Storm Isha have been reported across West Cork on Sunday evening.

ESB Networks reported outages in areas including Bantry, Skibbereen, Kilcrohane, Beal na Bláth.

Earlier outages affected areas around Eyeries and Faunkill.

Road conditions are hazardous due to the storm across Ireland and West Cork is under a Status Orange weather warning.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) called a National Emergency Coordination Group meeting on Sunday with Met Éireann, the OPW, the local authorities, principal response agencies, key departments and responding national organisations to prepare for Storm Isha.

'All road users should only travel when necessary and be aware of the potential for hazardous travelling conditions,' said Paul Rock, senior assistant fire adviser in the NDFEM.