ESB launches two new EV charging stations in Macroom

ESB has opened a charging hub at Inver in Macroom.

Inver Macroom has two high-power chargers available, capable of charging four cars simultaneously.

The high-power chargers can provide up to 100 km of charge in as little as six minutes.

In June, ESB announced prices decrease across its public EV charging network in the Republic of Ireland, which saw unit rates for high-power chargers reduce by 13%, fast chargers reduce by 12% and standard chargers reduce by 8%.

Contactless payment was also introduced on all high-power chargers making the charging experience as seamless as possible for drivers.