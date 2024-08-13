Equine programme targets children leaving education

A NEW programme aimed at supporting youngsters who are at risk of dropping out of school is launching in West Cork.

Sandra Schmid, who is a registered social worker and runs the Hairy Henry Therapeutic Riding Centre in Bantry, is behind the initiative.

Sandra founded the centre in 2013 with her horse Henry – hence the name – and she teaches children and adults with additional needs, autism, and mental health challenges.

Her latest innovation is an educational programme for children aged between 12 and 16 years.

‘This programme is aimed at children who, for whatever reason, experience challenges in mainstream educational settings and would benefit from an extracurricular programme to support them in building self-esteem, sense of purpose and achievement, motivation to learn and engage in education, self-management and inter-personal skills,’ she said.

‘For example, it would support those who may not have returned to school since Covid, or are at risk of dropping out,’ she said.

The programme won’t replace school, she pointed out, but would act as an additional support.

‘It will also teach the basics of what’s involved with horses so might provide a flavour of what to expect from such a career, although that’s not the main aim, which is more about social and psychological benefits,’ she said.

Sandra has set about establishing a trust for fundraising for the programme, and will get things started with an intrepid horseback ride on the Wild Atlantic Way.

‘My plan is to ride along the entire Wild Atlantic Way from Malin Head back home to Bantry, but I will do it in sections of 200-250km, over a period of years,’ she said.

She plans to start in Malin Head at the end of August, and travel on horseback through Donegal, camping along the way.

Sandra isn’t fazed by such an adventure, as in 2002 she travelled the 500km Beara Breifne Way on horseback to raise money to complete a new barn at her therapeutic riding centre.

‘I’m always looking for a new challenge,’ she laughed. ‘I’ll travel on our horse Skye, a big traditional Irish draught, and ambitiously we’re hoping to raise €10,000 every year,’ said Sandra.

‘All funds raised will be to cover costs for children to participate in the programme. We plan to raise awareness of this new initiative at Bantry market on 16th August and at Bantry Agricultural Show on August 18th, and Hairy Henry Educational Trust will launch on August 23rd at the riding centre,’ she said.

‘The plan is that the programme will launch on a pilot basis this winter and we welcome expressions of interest from parents and schools in the meantime,’ she said.