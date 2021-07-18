Enterprising Union Hall duo keep their eyes on the dough

AN enterprising couple of lads from Union Hall have gone into the bread business.

Thuyen (14) and Tamirat (10) first started selling the delicious brown bread and fruit scones after their mother Julie O’Donovan made a batch for a school fundraiser.

A short time later they set up a stall outside the family’s Seascape B&B to meet the demand for Julie’s bread and buns and to make some extra pocket money. This is actually their third summer running the stall and with each year it is growing in popularity – not just with locals but with the many holidaymakers who return to Union Hall each year.

Thuyen’s has been using the profits to purchase the parts he needs to build his own computer, while Tamirat is looking to buy a model of the Lusitania.

Customers need to get there quickly because the Saturday and Sunday stalls – from 9am until noon – sell out quickly.