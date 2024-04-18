Enniskeane man on cocaine charge said it was ‘kick up the ass’ he needed

AN Enniskeane man who was caught with cocaine told gardaí in an interview that he was happy he was caught and it was the ‘kick up the ass’ he needed.

Patrick Twomey (40) of Main Street, Enniskeane is being prosecuted for possessing cocaine and possessing cocaine for sale or supply on two occasions in 2022 but has yet to appear in court to face the charges.

He is currently in America and is awaiting the outcome of his visa application, the court heard.

At a previous court sitting in Bandon, Judge John King was told that the accused was stopped by gardaí in an unmarked car at Kilpatrick, Bandon on March 15th 2022.

When they observed him driving over a continuous white line, they activated the siren and spoke to the accused. His behaviour aroused suspicion and gardaí searched his van. Mr Twomey handed over a bag of suspected cocaine to them. He told gardaí that he had bought half an ounce of the drug with a street value of €900 for him and his partner to consume over the long St Patrick’s weekend.

He denied selling the drug and would give some to his friends. He said that he has been using cocaine for eight years on and off and said he was happy he was caught.

’It’s the kick up the ass I needed,’ he told gardaí when interviewed at Bandon Garda Station.

Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client was pleading to the simple possession charge, but not the sale or supply charge.

She said he is currently in the United States.

Det Gda Colin O’Mahony said the accused made admissions to supplying the drug to his friends and that there was no evidence on his phone of selling cocaine.

Ms Dinneen said her client has a secured a job in America and is in a relationship with a new woman, while the court heard he has no previous convictions.

The court also heard that on November 26th 2022, gardaí received sworn information that Mr Twomey was in the possession of drugs.

Det Gda O’Mahony said he attended the accused’s home at 12.45pm with colleagues from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit for the purpose of a drugs search.

‘During the course of a search a quantity of cocaine was handed over from two different places,’ said Det Gda O’Mahony. Mr Twomey signed a caution memo that the drugs, which were found under the couch, were for his own personal use.

Judge King said he would defer conviction to allow Mr Twomey resolve his visa issues in the United States.

At a most recent court sitting, Judge James McNulty said he needs clarification from the accused’s immigration attorney on his status and what are his proposals for being allowed to stay there.

‘Let’s not be deceived or allow the court be deceived on his status,’ said the judge, who said that the accused is like a ‘pen pal’ with all the letters submitted to the court.

‘I would like a letter from an attorney on headed notepaper,’ said Judge McNulty, who adjourned the case to April 19th.

‘He says he has begun a whole new life … well maybe he has joined an Amish community,’ commented Judge McNulty.