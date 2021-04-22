Enjoy a unique dining experience from Garden at Liss Ard Estate

Garden at Liss Ard Estate offers a unique dining experience, and from May 1st you can enjoy the sumptuous delights from the menu in the comfort of your own home.

Under the guidance of newly appointed Head Chef Alex Petit, the team at Garden at Liss Ard takes the finest ingredients from the onsite walled garden and couples them with the best of West Cork produce, to create memorable dishes to surprise and delight the most discerning of palates.

‘I am grateful and honoured to join the team at Liss Ard Estate. We are driven by the seasons and inspired by our passionate West Cork growers, farmers and fishermen’, says Alex.

Resident horticulturist

The team designs all the dishes around what is harvested from Sally’s Garden.

Most of the vegetables, herbs, and edible and cut flowers used in the dishes are hand grown within metres of the kitchen by resident horticulturist, Sally Ann Lenehan.

These ingredients are paired with the best of local meat, fish and game.

Takeaway

The new takeaway service offers dinner, afternoon tea and Sunday brunch.

‘Taken directly from our restaurant ethos, we are offering exciting and inventive restaurant style dishes ready to be consumed’, says Alex.

Available Thursdays to Saturdays, 5-9pm, dinner will be a two-course format; main course with sides and dessert for a set price.

Local ingredients

The dishes will be created weekly around seasonal local ingredients.

‘Expect dishes like Skeaghanore duck leg with a fennel, yogurt and sumac salad, braised local shoulder of lamb with a seaweed butter, buttermilk panna cotta with fire grilled wall garden rhubarb, and a chocolate tart with wall garden berries and salted caramel’.

The new dinner menu will be announced each Wednesday on the Liss Ard Estate Twitter & Instagram pages.

Afternoon tea

Afternoon tea includes hand-crafted and freshly made cakes, patisserie and savoury treats, such as Clóna buttermilk scones with lemon curd, Castletownbere dressed crab tartlet, Union Hall smoked salmon mousse on wholemeal soda bread, Shannonvale chicken and Gubbeen cheese on sourdough, and wall garden berry meringue.

‘Served with Mahers coffee or a fine tea, it’s the perfect way to elegantly treat loved ones and support local producers at the same time’, adds Alex.

For the kids, a smallies afternoon tea includes chocolate chip and marshmallow cookies, West Cork egg mayonnaise sandwiches, banana and caramel puffed swirls, all served with hot chocolate.

Afternoon tea is available Saturdays and Sundays, 12-4pm, and bookings must be made the day before.

Brunch classics

The brunch menu boasts a mix of comfort food with modern brunch classics including Skeaghanore duck confit hash with poached West Cork eggs, Clóna buttermilk pancakes with Rosscarbery strawberries and salted caramel, and Murphy’s stout glazed brisket benedict on toasted brioche.

Brunch is available Sundays, 10am-3pm.

You can place your order on the click and collect service at lissardestate.ie or by calling 028 40000.