Enjoy a little slice of heaven at Skibbereen Golf Club

As golfers get the green-light to return to action, Sibbereen Golf Club is welcoming new members

Golf has a reputation for being male-dominated, full of rules, reserved for the elite of society, the retired and the flat capped, stripy trouser wearing individual.

If you were nodding along at this reputation, then keep reading, you might learn something new.

We could tell you that Skibbereen Golf Club is an 18 hole parkland course.

We could say that first nine holes contain five mature par fours, two par fives and two par threes.

And that the back nine contains six rugged par fours, two par threes and one par five.

But Skibbereen Golf Club is much more than this to its members.

Slice of heaven

In short it’s a slice of heaven.

It’s a place to switch off, where you can leave your worries (and your phone) in the car.

Your golf balls might go in every direction except straight but who cares?

What matters is the beautiful panoramic views, the fresh air and that you can have a good natter with your pals and a laugh at your efforts.

All ages welcome

The club membership ranges in age from young children right through to our oldest member at 90.

So if you have a potential child prodigy sitting at home then bring them up to the course and get them involved.

They could be your pension pot if they go professional.

It’s an investment. You can thank us later.

Golf is not a gentle sport.

Ask anyone who has huffed and puffed up the hills and the steep slopes of the back nine.

They know that the heart definitely gets a workout, so anyone who wants to get fit and doesn’t want to be lycra-clad in a gym then this is your perfect solution.

New members welcome

The members are lovely and you will probably meet them every day walking around Skibbereen and surrounding areas.

Except when you join the club you will bump into them on the street and spend time waxing lyrical about that shot you hit or missed last week when you played.

Did we mention golf can be quite addictive?

You will meet a lot of new lovely people.

You might even go missing at regular (9-hole) intervals.

Don't say we didn't warn you!

So what do you need to join us?

A good pair of waterproof shoes, some golf clubs, an open mind and a good sense of humour.

Don’t know anyone in the club?

We will make sure to introduce you to players of similar ability and people who are available at similar times.

PGA Pros

We are also lucky to have two fabulous golf professionals who make the sport accessible to everyone.

Contact Sarah Claridge (PGA Specialist Coach) or Kieran Lynch (PGA Assistant Professional) when you get here - their classes are brilliant.

So how do you join us? Contact Kieran Lynch (pictured above) at the Golf Club on 028 21227 or email your interest to [email protected]