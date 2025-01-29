Englishman has returned to Ireland despite 20-year ban

AN Englishman who returned to West Cork despite having been given a 20-year ban from visiting Ireland has been sent forward to the next sitting of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Solicitor Colette McCarthy acted on behalf of the accused, Matthew Notman of Laburnam House, Laburnam Avenue, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottingham at a recent sitting of Skibbereen District Court.

Free legal aid was granted to the accused who signed a guilty plea stating that he failed to comply with the terms of an order that was made at Cork Circuit Court on June 30th 2022.

The court order directed that Matthew Notman was not to communicate directly, or indirectly, with a woman who is living in West Cork, and to stay out of Ireland for a period of 20 years.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the accusation is that the accused communicated with the woman on Facebook Messenger on November 13th and 14th, 2024, and entered Ireland by ferry from the UK on November 10th. According to the sergeant, the offence comes under Section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The accused, who was detained by Gda Martin Bohane, appeared in custody at the court.

Mr Notman entered a signed plea on the same date as the court sitting.

Ms McCarthy said there was no application to have her client released on bail and the case was put back to the February 5th sitting of the Circuit Criminal Court in Cork city.