Emma’s articles are shortlisted for national awards

TWO articles by freelance journalist Emma Connolly which appeared in The Southern Star have been shortlisted for this year’s Headline Mental Health Media Awards.

The awards recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues across all platforms.

In the print and online category for local publications, Emma has two stories on the five-strong shortlist:

‘Concern over rise in school refusal’ about the rise in school and college dropout rates and ‘We took matters into our own hands’, about how fishing representative Patrick Murphy took a course in childcare and trained as an SNA when his child received a diagnosis of ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia, to better understand the conditions.

Both articles appeared in The Southern Star this year.

Headline is a national programme of Shine, an Irish mental health charity that supports people with lived experience of mental illness and their families and supporters.

‘We developed these awards as we felt it is important to recognise excellence in mental health media reporting and coverage. It was great to see the strong level of interest in the awards this year,’ said Shine chief executive Nicola Byrne.

The 11 award categories are designed to highlight work from all platforms across local, national, and online media.

The winners will be announced at the Mental Health Media Awards on December 4th.