Motorists are being asked to approach Ballylickey, near Bantry, with caution following a road traffic collision.

Gardaí are on site, dealing with the emergency, and the road may be fully or partially closed to passing traffic.

Bantry Fire Brigade, assisted by Skibbereen Fire Brigade, are at the scene, and the National Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

No details relating to the crash have been released because the incident only occurred less than an hour ago.