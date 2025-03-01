KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Emergency medical cards

An emergency medical card is a medical card that is issued without a means test in certain emergency situations.

Who can get an emergency medical card?

You can get an emergency medical card if you:

Have a terminal illness and have been told you have 24 months or less to live

Are receiving end-of-life treatment

Need urgent ongoing care and urgently need a medical card

How do you apply?

Only a healthcare professional can apply for an emergency medical card for you.

They must send a detailed medical report with an application form including your diagnosis, planned treatment and the prognosis.

If you have a terminal illness and have been told you have 24 months or less to live, they only need to send a completed application form.

A medical report is not required.

If you are terminally ill or are receiving end-of-life care, your medical card number will be active on the system within 24 hours of your application being processed.

You can access medical card services while you wait for your card in the post. Your medical card will never be reviewed and it will not expire.

Is it different of if you need urgent ongoing care?

If you need urgent on-going care you can get a temporary medical card for 6 months

If your application is approved, your emergency medical card can be sent in the post in 10 days.

However, your medical card number will be active within 24 hours of your application being processed, so you can get the care you need.

You will need to apply for a standard means-tested medical card before your emergency medical card expires. The HSE will write to you to remind you to do this.