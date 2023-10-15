Electric bus helps ‘future-proof’ Bere Island community services

BERE Island Projects Group has taken delivery of a new electric community bus which they say will provide a vital service to the community and which is part of their goal to reduce the island’s carbon footprint and further their plans to transition the island to clean energy.

The group received funding of €72,693 of Clár funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development to purchase the nine-seater bus, and also install solar panels at the island community centre, including a PV charging point for the bus, which will also be available for use by the island community. The purchase was part funded by Cork County Council.

Eugene Glendon, chair of Bere Island Projects Group said the new electric bus marks the commencement of a new era of transport on the island.

‘To support this bus we have invested in a solar system that will fuel the bus at little or no cost for many years to come and provide a future proofed essential service to the island,’ he said.

‘People may not appreciate that getting petrol or diesel into the island has always been very difficult and can be dangerous.

‘We decided that, with funding for which we are very grateful, we would be able to eliminate that difficulty and danger for the operation of this bus. Bere Island Projects Group CLG is working to ensure Bere Island remains a vibrant and viable community and the provision of this electric bus as a service to the island is a significant step in that direction,’ he added.

The funding was part of an overall €412,000 funding package for 11 projects on the offshore islands and is part

of a new ‘Our Islands’ measure under the Department of Rural and Community Development and is designed to make the offshore islands more attractive places to live and visit.

The funding is an island specific funding programme designed to support islands and means that they do not have to compete for funding with mainland based organisations.

‘The islands have seen significant levels of depopulation over the years and

face challenges such as rural isolation and population decline. I was therefore delighted to tailor the CLÁR Programme so that specific supports could be channelled directly to our island communities,’ Minister Humphreys said.

The new bus will be used to support community groups on the island and support initiatives such as the island’s meals on wheels programme.